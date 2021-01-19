Groundhog Wine Festival moved to May

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For those of you looking forward to a wine tasting at the annual Groundhog Wine Festival in Clearfield, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

The popular event has been pushed back to May 22 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The events coordinator said this date will allow for it to be safely socially distanced outside at the fairgrounds.

Fourteen wineries have already confirmed they will be at the event, along with four distilleries. Tickets to attend can be found on the festival’s website.