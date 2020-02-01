New Phantastic Phil statue in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A brand new Phantastic Phil was unveiled today in front of the Chamber of Commerce.

This newest addition to the Phil statues does not have a name yet but, you can find it along with over 30 others around Punxsutawney.

Which is the first Phantastic Phil?

Punxsutawney Phil is a registered trademark of the Groundhog Club

Going by the name “Phillage,” this Phil made its debut on Groundhog Day in 2004. He is featured wearing the traditional tuxedo and top hat also worn by the caretakers of the real Punxsutawney Phil. He stands at seven-feet tall.

To see a complete list of all the Phantastic Phils, you can go here. We recommend trying to visit all of the statues around town and grabbing a photo!