Heading to Groundhog Day? Here are some tips

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day is this Sunday in Punxsutawney.

The event brings people from all over the world to rural Pennsylvania.

If you’re heading out to join the crowd, city officials have some things you’ll want to keep in mind.

The city prepares for this day all year round, but want to make sure everyone is prepared to have fun.

As mentioned, thousands of people come out to this event each year.

Bob Cardamone, the Chamber Executive Director, says if you plan on coming out to remember, there is no parking allowed at Gobbler’s Knob.

There will be bus shuttles to and from the location with the last chance to head up to see the prediction leaving town at 6:30 a.m.

Another big tip, dress warm, especially if you plan on being there for several hours.

“I would advise that people that are planning on going to the knob beginning at two, or three, or four, that number one they dress in layers and they dress warm, I would not recommend bringing an infant to that site, we had that happen, and we always recommend against it,” said Bob Cardamone: Executive Director, Chamber of Commerce.

Bob also added that there is no alcohol or weapons allowed at the knob, and police will be searching bags and underneath top hats as well.