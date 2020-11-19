Groundhog Day Superfan reacts to no-in person visitors allowed on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day is a party-like celebration every year in Punxsutawney, bringing in tens of thousands of people, eagerly awaiting a prediction of six more weeks of winter or an early spring

But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic will leave Gobbler’s Knob, empty.

“It’s very sad because I meet up every year with very few friends from different parts of the United States so we look forward to those four or five days together,” Pamela Merkin, a Groundhog Day Superfan, said.

Pamela Merkin of Sunnyvale, Texas has been going to Groundhog Day for the last 12 years.

She has built a unique connection with John Lovitch, from New York, and the two had big plans this year for Pam’s 13th year in Punxy.

“That last day we start thinking about it, start talking about next year, we’re coming back, you know there’s still things I have not done,” Pam added.

“I haven’t gone to the ball, I haven’t gone to the dueling pianos, I wanted to do that this year, there’s just so much that they have that it’s hard to do it all.”

Despite not being able to attend the event in person, Pam says she, John, and others plan on watching the prognosticator of all prognosticators, together, virtually.

“I anticipate they’re going to do something like a zoom, or something like that, so we can maybe all get together to in our areas of the United States and celebrate,” Pam continued.

“And have a toast, to a better world, maybe.”