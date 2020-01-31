Friendships built at Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA. (WTAJ) – Groundhog day is a spectacle unlike any other. It brings people from all over the world, to see Punxsutawney Phil do his thing. It’s also how many relationships have developed and this friendship is a special one.



Every year there is a standing reservation at the Plantation Bed and Breakfast for two people from different states that share a unique bond, John Lovitch of New York and Pam Merkin of Texas.

“Her husband and I like to debate politics, and we’re not on the same playing team we’ll say, so it wasn’t an instant friendship and she was going everywhere I would go, I’d go to the winery, she was there, I’d go to the restaurant, she was there, I’d go to the knob, she was there.” Said John.

Even though John and Pam live far away from each other, their love for Punxsutawney Phil has opened the door to a friendship like any other.

“I knew he would be here, well I was hoping he would be here, and it just kinda has grown. He’s also mold, kind of sticks to ya.”

During this 12 year friendship, each has visited each other’s family. Pam has gone to John’s wedding. They do what they can to help each other out.

Through this friendship, Pam has also taken on a mother-like role for John.

“I’m not sure if I can specifically state when he started calling me his texas mom, it’s hard to figure that exact moment out.” Said Pam.

“It happened in Vermont, in my wedding, when we just had a tiny bit of rain about an hour and a half before the wedding, very little amount, and we’re looking at the radar and the storm went away, we were good, but here she is, her and her husband, with bath towels drying every chair trying to dry off the grass, everything getting ready for the wedding, who does that? Some lady I met in Punxsutawney.” Said, John.

John now has a 16 month-year-old who has become like a granddaughter to Pam. Their relationship is truly special in so many ways.

