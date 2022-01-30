Every day is Groundhog Day with Punxsutawney Phil on Cameo

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Groundhog Day every day now that Punxsutawney Phil has his own Cameo page.

The world’s most famous ‘weatherman’ is available anywhere in the world with just a 24-hour turnaround available, according to the official page.

The Cameo was started when the pandemic caused Groundhog Day to be virtual in 2021. The Groundhog Club said that Phil did more than 400 cameos just in January 2021 alone, making him a trending celebrity all across the globe. While their most popular request is for birthdays, they take all sorts of requests over the app.

Where does the $115 for a Cameo go? To Phil, of course! The Groundhog Club is self-funded and they’re always looking for ways to get the funding they need for Phil. Most of the money goes towards Phil’s big event for Groundhog Day, but it also helps to keep his official souvenir shop up and running for all to enjoy.

If you can’t be there the shop in person, you can check them out online by clicking here.

Other things the money from Phil’s Cameos goes towards are the bussing and transportation they offer to visitors to Gobbler’s Knob, food, vendors, and the fireworks display at Groundhog Day, according to the Groundhog Club.

For just $115, you can get a personalized cameo with Phil and his Inner Circle and for just $1,500, you could get a custom video to use for your business, customers, employees, etc…