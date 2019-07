(WTAJ) — Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli.

They think it’s linked to ground bison from Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. out of Quebec, Canada.

The company is voluntarily recalling ground bison and ground bison patties produced between February 22, 2019, and April 30, 2019.

State officials have reported sick people in multiple states, including Pennsylvania