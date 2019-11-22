Grocery bagger reunites with wedding ring

(WTAJ/CNN) — A woman in Massachusetts is giving thanks after she was reunited with her lost wedding ring.

80-year-old “Jan McGuire” works as a part-time bagger.

About a week and a half ago while she was working, she had a shock that stopped her cold.

Her wedding ring had slipped off her finger and fell into someone’s bag.

That ring had been on her finger since 1960 when she married Don McGuire, who died six years ago.

She posted about the loss on Facebook at the suggestion of her daughter.

Thankfully a few days later someone returned the ring to customer service, and she doesn’t know who her guardian angel is.

Now she is wearing the ring securely around her neck and close to her heart.