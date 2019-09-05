Greenwood Steak House: The Big Breakfast

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- "The only thing that I really remember is one of my aunts came in, just the door, leaned up against the door, and I just remember her crying and my Mom at that time had just sent Kim and I to our bedrooms until she could explain it to us later," Brenda Winder, daughter of Gerald Robison, said.

Brenda Winder, was six years old, when her father, a city council member for Bellefonte, was in a plane crash. Robison lost his life along with Bellefonte Mayor Syndey Willar, World War two veteran Robert Dunlap and the pilot of the plane Harold Flick.