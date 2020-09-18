Altoona shooting suspect taken into custody

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspect in the shooting near the Greenwood Sheetz over the weekend has been taken into custody on Thursday, according to Logan Township police.

Justin LeFevre is being charged with attempted homicide. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop at a Sheetz on 17th Street at 8:15 p.m on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13, where one woman was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital for her injuries.

LeFever has been taken to the Logan Township police department. Police said they are waiting for approval from the District Attorney and the judge for a search warrant to look for weapons in LeFever’s house and car.