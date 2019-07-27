Grasshoppers Galore: Tourists taken by surprise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Have Las Vegas residents marked themselves safe from the grasshopper invasion? If you’ve been outside, it’s hard to miss the little critters around the shining lights.

Thousands of grasshoppers have invaded Las Vegas.

“It was crazy. We didn’t even want to walk through there. Everybody was going crazy,” said tourist Diana Rodriquez.

Several videos captured droves of grasshoppers all around Southern Nevada this week.

“We were wondering like what’s going on. Why are they just focused on that little section?,” Rodriguez said.

Yes, these insects are harmless. But, what a time to be alive for the “Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019.”