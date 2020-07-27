Grapes and Hops walk cancelled for 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Walk that was scheduled for Sept. 19 has been cancelled due to restrictions on gatherings.

Event organizers said that the event usually draws over 500 people and it is a very interactive and personal event, making it tough to adjust to something within state guidelines.

The Downtown DuBois group said that even during challenging times, they look forward to bringing people together for a great time downtown and promoting the diverse central business district.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss