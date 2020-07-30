Grants now available for snowmobile and ATV projects

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2018 file photo, a snowmobiler guns it across shallow water at the shore of Sebago Lake in Standish, Maine. The 2018-19 snowmobile season begins in some areas of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on the weekend of Dec. 15-16. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that the department will soon begin accepting applications for grants aiding snowmobile and ATV related projects, according to Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Proposed projects that would be eligible for the grants include the following that are related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities:

Planning

Land acquisition

Development

Rehabilitation

Maintenance

Purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction

Development of educational programs

“These grants are designed to add to the enjoyment of snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts throughout Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “In previous years they have supported land acquisition, trail maintenance, education and so many other worthy endeavors.”

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 3 – Sept. 30. Applications can be found here.