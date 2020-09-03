Grants given to Blair County programs

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More than a dozen local organizations received grants today for programs that fight crime and illegal drugs in Blair County.

Operation Our Town divided $48,000 with 19 groups. The organizations were selected based on their need for financial assistance and what they do for the community. One recipient, Micah Marshall, of “Refuge Youth Network” hopes to use the money to grow his organization’s programs. Marshall says

“it will help us go into neighborhoods and connect with students 6 through 12th grade and give them something to do rather than going and getting into trouble. We’re able to bring something to the neighborhood and provide them with fun activities, food, and whatever might meet their needs.”

Every year the grant money is raised at the annual “Our Town” golf tournament. It’s coming up on Tuesday, September 11th at Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona.