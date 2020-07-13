Grants for art programs awarded in Cambria, Somerset counties

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The commencement ceremony for Altoona Area High School has been cancelled, according to principal Andy Neely.

The ceremony was scheduled for July 25. Neely said that they cannot safely hold a commencement ceremony due to event restrictions that limit gatherings to 250 people or less.

"I am thankful for the efforts of so many to make sure we completed a virtual commencement for our seniors. I know that this recorded version is not the same as an in-person event, but given the circumstances it was our best option," Neely said.