Grants for art programs awarded in Cambria, Somerset counties

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two organizations are partnering to provide grants to art programs focusing on health and wellness.
The 1889 Foundation and PA Rural Arts Alliance are providing up to $50,000 to programs that combine the arts and culture while raising awareness for health in the area.
Nearly a dozen organizations in Cambria and Somerset counties will split the funds.
