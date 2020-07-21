Grants awarded to PA fire companies to fight wildfires

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a firefighter sprays water on a controlled burn while fighting a wildfire in Magalia, Calif. The outbreak of the coronavirus is making the U.S. Forest Service and others change strategies for fighting wildfires, as the need for isolation and social distancing comes into play against the necessity of having firefighters work and live closely together. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration announced on Tuesday that there is $591,975 available in funding to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state’s forests.

The funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout Pennsylvania.

Local firefighting companies that are in communities with less than 10,000 residents qualify for aid. The funding is used for training and equipment purchases that are directly related to fighting brush or forest fires.

“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally — especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic — than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary.

The following local fire companies received grants:

Bedford County

  • Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Hyndman, $2,500
  • Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Schellsburg, $10,000

Blair County

  • Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Hollidaysburg, $1,839
  • Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Williamsburg, $5,000

Cambria County 

  • Ashville Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Ashville, $1,550
  • Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Johnstown, $10,000
  • West Taylor Volunteer Fire Co, Johnstown, $2,800

Centre County

  • Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Hall, $5,014
  • Hope Fire Number 2, Philipsburg $10,000
  • Millheim Fire Company Number 1, Millheim $4,000
  • Nittany Wildland Firefighters Inc., Bellefonte $8,941
  • Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus $3,186

Clearfield County

  • Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association, Clearfield, $3,150
  • Ramey Fire Engine Company Number 1, Ramey, $2,029
  • Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, Winburne, $5,000

Huntingdon County

  • Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Alexandria, $1,653
  • Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Cassville, $10,000

Jefferson County

  • Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway, $3,300
  • Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Ringgold, $10,000

Somerset County

  • Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset, $5,000
  • Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Boswell, $908

A breakdown of the other counties in the state that received funding can be found below:

Adams County

  • Cashtown Community Fire Department, Cashtown, $2,091
  • Liberty Fire Company Number 1, East Berlin $7,632
  • United Hook & Ladder Company 33, New Oxford, $10,000

Allegheny County

  • Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale, $5,000

Armstrong County

  • Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg, $5,270
  • Kiski Township Fire Department, Apollo, $10,000
  • Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, Leechburg, $7,500
  • Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian, $3,436
  • West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, $2,823

Berks County

  • Berks Emergency Strike Team, Reading, $2,085
  • Brecknock Township Fire Company Number 1, Mohnton, $3,000
  • Mt. Pleasant Fire Company, Bernville, $4,500
  • Oley Fire Company, Oley, $1,028
  • Shoemakersville Fire Company Number 1, Shoemakersville, $5,300

Bucks County

  • Delaware Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Erwinna, $3,225

Carbon County

  • Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company, Albrightsville, $5,000
  • Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Aquashicola ,$3,500
  • East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Ashfield ,$10,000

Chester County

  • Avondale Fire Company, Avondale, $10,000

Crawford County

  • Greenwood Voluntefer Fire & Rescue, Conneaut Lake, $9,684
  • Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg, $10,000

Dauphin County

  • Londonderry Fire Company Number 1, Middletown, $1,573

Delaware County

  • Edgemont Township Fire Company Number 1, Gradyville, $4,092

Fayette County

  • Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Number 2, Belle Vernon, $2,070

Franklin County

  • Fannett Metal Fire & Ambulance Company, Dry Run, $2,056

Indiana County

  • Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brush Valley, $1,984
  • Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc , Penn Run, $7,961
  • Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Creekside, $10,000
  • Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Center, $689
  • Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Plumville, $4,500
  • Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Saltsburg, $8,353

Juniata County

  • Fayette Fire Company Inc., McAllisterville, $3,914
  • Juniata Wildland Firefighters Inc., McAllisterville, $4,527

Lackawanna County

  • Excelsior Hose Company Number 1, Olyphant, $1,326
  • Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company Number 3, Eynon, $3,413

Lancaster County

  • Garden Spot Fire Rescue, New Holland, $7,929
  • West Willow Fire Company, West Willow, $1,696

Lawrence County

  • Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Castle, $8,000
  • New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen’s Association, New Wilmington, $7,738
  • Wurtemburg Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City, $2,030

Lebanon County

  • Mt. Zion Community Fire Company, Lebanon $3,000
  • South Lebanon Fire Company Number 1, Lebanon, $5,000

Lehigh County

  • Lynnport Community Fire Company Number 1, New Tripoli, $6,352
  • Upper Milford Western District Fire Company, Old Zionsville, $5,855

Luzerne County

  • Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, White Haven, $2,975
  • Hughestown Hose Company Number 1, Pittston, $7,500
  • Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 Inc., Shickshinny, $4,216
  • Pond Hill Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Wapwallopen, $775

Lycoming County

  • Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, $8,300

McKean County

  • Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $970
  • Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $5,000

Mercer County

  • Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County, Greenville, $10,000

Monroe County

  • Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Summit, $10,000

Northampton County

  • Bushkill Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association, Nazareth, $10,000
  • Charotin Hose Company Number 1, Catasauqua, $10,000
  • Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, $4,500
  • Lookout Fire Company Number 1 of Pen Argyl, Pen Argyle, $7,500
  • Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Wind Gap, $10,000
  • Upper Nazareth Fire Department, Nazareth, $3,177

Perry County

  • Liverpool Volunteer Fire Company, Liverpool, $7,000
  • Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 New Buffalo, New Buffalo $10,000

Pike County

  • Milford Fire Department Inc., Milford, $5,500
  • Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Matamoras, $7,840

Schuylkill County

  • Community Fire Company New Ringgold, New Ringgold, $10,000
  • Good Intent Hose Company Number 1, Llewellyn, $2,750
  • Liberty Fire Company, Schuylkill Haven, $3,735
  • North End Fire Company, Pine Grove, $5,874
  • Ryan Township Fire Company, Barnesville, $1,500
  • Weiser Wildland Firefighters Inc., Pine Grove, $10,000

Snyder County

  • Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, $2,675
  • Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, $2,406

Sullivan County

  • Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Laporte, $10,000

Susquehanna County

  • Springville Volunteer Fire Company, Springville, $3,200

Tioga County

  • Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc., Mansfield, $1,500

Union County

  • Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, $10,000

Venango County

  • Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville, $9,650

Warren County

  • Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Warren, $5,240

Washington County

  • Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Amity, $1,225
  • Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Charleroi, $10,000
  • McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald, $4,500
  • Midway Volunteer Fire Dept Of Washington Company, Midway, $2,235
  • Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Inc, Roscoe, $4,750

Wayne County

  • White Mills Fire Department, White Mills, $10,000

Westmoreland County

  • Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Scottdale, $3,168

Wyoming County

  • Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, Meshoppen, $2,765

