Grants available for protection of PA non-game species

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that its Wild Resource Conservation Program will begin accepting applications for grants to protect the state’s non-game animals and native plants.

The grant applications will be accepted in three areas: species surveys, conservation and management. One of the grant priorities for this year are surveys and projects focusing on devil crayfish, rare cave aquatic invertebrates, Chesapeake logperch and fire management.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said that the grants help support field research and on-the-ground conservation projects that protect some of the state’s most vulnerable species.

“Programs to reintroduce river otters and fishers in Pennsylvania, preserve and protect rare plant species, and bridge the gap between scientific discovery and good conservation policy are just a few of the many efforts supported by these grants over the years through this program,” Dunn said.

The grant applications begin Aug. 3 and will be accepted until Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. The application can be found here.