Grants available for businesses in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Cambria County will offer two new grant programs for businesses and organizations still struggling from the pandemic.



The county’s board of commissioners established two grant programs for business owners: one is governmental and the other is non-governmental.

“We wanted to make sure those businesses whom have been impacted, would be able to get some relief,” said Commissioner Hunt. “We hope these funds give them a little peace of mind.”



Funding from the grants comes from the CARES act. The applications will remain open until Sept. 4.



“Cambria County’s small businesses and nonprofits are the heart of our communities and our towns helping them is vital to Cambria County,” Commissioner Chernisky said. “We encourage our small businesses and nonprofits to apply for a grant once the program is available.”

Grant money can be used to cover business interruption losses, which includes loss of fundraising revenue for eligible nonprofits.

The application can be found here.