Grant awarded to Clearfield County for alternative energy projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday that Clearfield County is one of several counties that will be receiving a grant to utilize, develop and construct alternative energy projects.
The projects were approved through the Alternative and Clean Energy Program (ACE) and the funds are provided through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).
In Clearfield County, NOVO Health Services, LLC was approved for a $43,000 grant for the purchase and installation of a combined heat and power system at its Paris Healthcare Linen Services facility located in DuBois.
The following projects were approved in other counties:
- Montgomery County: $464,000 approved for Scale Microgrid Solutions LLC for the purchase and installation of a combined heat and power system at Arkema, Inc.’s headquarters in King of Prussia
- Northampton County: $1.737 million for Easton Area Joint Sewer Authority for the construction of a biogas cogeneration system at its wastewater treatment plant located in Easton
- Perry County: $1.78 million for Perry County Economic Development Corporation for the purchase and installation of a combined heat and power system at Perry County Innovation Park
- Bucks County: $820,958 to Council Rock School District for renovation of Hillcrest Elementary School and another $820,958 to renovate Richboro Elementary School
- Lehigh County: $820,958 to Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority to move its TSA checkpoint to a new location between two existing airport buildings to create a more efficient passenger flow
Philadelphia County received the following grants:
- $651,868 for renovations at Richmond Elementary School
- $898,076 for renovations at Ethan Allen Elementary School
- $800,154 for renovations at Anne Frank Elementary School
- $2 million for renovations at Rhawnhurst Elementary School