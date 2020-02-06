Grand opening planned for Cameron County’s first winery

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cameron County couple are expanding from their beekeeping business to open the first-ever winery in the county.

Ryan and Brandi Magaro and their family started beekeeping in 2011.

Since then, it’s grown into a business of local honey, homemade soaps and lotions.

The Magaros are now expanding their business from Rich Valley Apiary to Rich Valley Wines.

They started working on bringing a winery to Emporium about a year ago.

They have a wide range of wines, from tradition reds to unique fruits like mango and pineapple.

“Everything is made here, we bottle everything here, start to finish is done on location,” Brandi said.

Ryan said the winery is a reflection of how more people are choosing to shop local.

“When they hear your story, they understand your story, they know what you’re about, the quality of what you’re trying to produce, then they’re more likely to spend their dollars locally,” Ryan said.

The couple hopes their wine attracts more than just locals, giving another reason for tourists to visit their community.

“Maybe they eat at the Aroma, the Buttonwood, the Cabin Kitchen, they come here and have a glass of wine or take a bottle home, and come back again because they realized it was such a great little town,” Ryan said.

Although Rich Valley Wines have already had a few soft openings, they will officially open on February 14 with a grand opening celebration.

California band, Brian Titus Trio, will kick off the celebration with a concert at 6 p.m.

For more information about tickets and the grand opening, click here.

Rich Valley Wines is located on 400 East Allegheny Avenue in Emporium.