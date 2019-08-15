Governor Wolf reacts to police shooting

“Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those affected by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods.

“I spoke with Mayor Kenney this evening to pledge the commonwealth’s full support for whatever is needed to bring this ordeal to an end. We will continue to support the victims, the police force and all of Philadelphia’s residents.

“Tonight is another reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our law enforcement officers and first responders. We are praying for a peaceful resolution and the full recovery of all those injured. We must remain committed to combatting violence and getting dangerous weapons out of our communities.”