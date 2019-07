HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — On Monday Governor Wolf paid a visit to meet students at a summer STEM camp.

The camp is being held at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

Students are learning all about drones and how to operate them, as well as how to get a career in the field.

The governor spoke with everyone at the university about the “PA Smart” initiative, which invests in STEM education.

The initiative has received a ten-million dollar increase in funding in this year’s budget.