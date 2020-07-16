Governor Wolf announces program for front line workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new program to provide $50 million in support of front line workers.

Gov. Wolf discussed the challenges that front line workers in the commonwealth have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary, Carol Kilko and Giant president Nicholas Bertram.

Created through the CARES Act, the reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay. Businesses may apply for grants up to a maximum of $3 million.

Employers may apply for a grant to provide hazard pay for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location Applicants may apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time employee.

The grant funds may be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 an hour. This excludes fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from August 16, 2020, to October 24, 2020.

The following applicants are eligible to apply:

Businesses

Healthcare Non-profits

Public Transportation Agencies

Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include:

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Ambulatory Health Care Services

Hospitals

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

Food Manufacturing

Food Retail Facilities

Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order

Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

Eligible applicants can apply here.