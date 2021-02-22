Governor Tom Wolf unveils ‘Back to Work Plan’ to get Pennsylvanians back on their feet

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The global pandemic has knocked many Pennsylvanians off their feet, and getting them back on track Governor Tom Wolf says means getting them back to work.

Which is why he unveiled the ‘Back to Work Plan.’

According to Wolf the new plan will foster economic recovery by investing $3 billion back into the state, through an extraction tax on PA’s natural gas industry. An industry that Wolf says Pennsylvania is the second biggest producer of, in the country.

“We’re the only major producer without a severance tax. And the way the severance tax works is as secretary Davin said that the 75% of the gas is actually used outside of Pennsylvania and purchased outside of Pennsylvania, which means that the people who would be paying this tax would be non-Pennsylvanians for the most part. So it’s a lot of money and it’s it’s not something that would be born by Pennsylvanians,” said Wolf.

According to the governor this would be one of the easiest taxes to impose.