Governor Tom Wolf announces milestone in state’s plan to vaccinate seniors in care

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced that more than 600 skilled nursing facilities have received their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Wolf that’s more than 315,000 doses of vaccine administered to the most vulnerable Pennsylvania residents, and staff that takes care of them.

The milestone Wolf says is thanks to the state’s federal pharmacy partnership program with CVS and Walgreens. But according to the Acting Secretary of Health, their work is not done.

The department plans on holding at least 3 vaccination clinics at each facility so that if anyone declined the first or second opportunity, they’ll have another chance to get it.

“I know that the wait for more vaccine is long and hard for all of us who are waiting to get vaccinated. All of us. But we are making good progress vaccinating the most vulnerable among us and that’s important. The sooner we can reach this population the sooner we can make the vaccine available to all Pennsylvanians who are the next ones in line,” said Wolf.

Governor Wolf adds that Pennsylvania has been allocated close to 230,000 first doses this week. He says this is the state’s highest single-week allotment of first doses so far.