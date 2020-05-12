Governor to withhold state funding from businesses in Red Phase counties disobeying state orders

WJET/WFXP (ERIE)– Governor Tom Wolf addressed concerns yesterday over businesses reopening despite being in the Red Phase.

The governor explained that state funding will be withheld from businesses in Red Phase counties disobeying state orders.

He says that money could instead go to people and businesses that are doing their part and operating correctly.

‘The irresponsible thing to do, as I said earlier, is to just willy nilly go off and pretend that we can wave a magic wand and go back into business and suspend the reality of this virus that’s surrounding us,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

The governor outlined the following consequences to counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed: