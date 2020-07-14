Gov. Wolf vetoes resolution to end disaster declaration for COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf vetoed a House Resolution on Tuesday that called for an end to his disaster declaration for the state’s response to COVID-19.

HR 836 was sent to Gov. Wolf on July 8 after being presented by Republican State Senators. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with the governor, calling the resolution a “legal nullity.”

