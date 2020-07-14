HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf vetoed a House Resolution on Tuesday that called for an end to his disaster declaration for the state’s response to COVID-19.
HR 836 was sent to Gov. Wolf on July 8 after being presented by Republican State Senators. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with the governor, calling the resolution a “legal nullity.”
Gov. Wolf vetoes resolution to end disaster declaration for COVID-19
