Gov. Wolf urges congress to provide financial relief to restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf urged Congress on Friday to provide quick financial relief to restaurants by passing the RESTAURANTS Act.



The bipartisan bill provides $120 billion to help independent restaurants with the economic impact from COVID-19. It provides grants to cover the difference between revenues from 2019 and projected revenues through 2020. The maximum grant is set at $10 million.

These grants would be available to food service or drinking establishments with 20 locations or less. They also must not be publicly traded.



Funds can be used for payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, protective equipment, food, or other costs.