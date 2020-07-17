Gov. Wolf urges congress to provide financial relief to restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf urged Congress on Friday to provide quick financial relief to restaurants by passing the RESTAURANTS Act.
The bipartisan bill provides $120 billion to help independent restaurants with the economic impact from COVID-19. It provides grants to cover the difference between revenues from 2019 and projected revenues through 2020. The maximum grant is set at $10 million.
These grants would be available to food service or drinking establishments with 20 locations or less. They also must not be publicly traded.
Funds can be used for payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, protective equipment, food, or other costs.
Our nation’s independent local restaurants have been especially harmed by this pandemic and they need federal help. These small businesses are an important part of every community. They serve as places that help to unite us and are an important economic driver in local communities that create thousands of jobs that working families rely on. The RESTAURANTS Act is a critical step to help many of these small businesses and save jobs from the diner to the farm.Governor Tom Wolf