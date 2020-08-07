Gov. Wolf urges congress to extend federal unemployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf is urging congress to extend the $600 federal unemployment benefit.

Gov. Wolf said that congress must act quickly and that Pennsylvanians deserve all of the support possible during this crisis.

“COVID-19 has brought about an unprecedented situation where hardworking Pennsylvanians, some of whom have been steadily employed since they were teenagers, lost their jobs or are unable to find work,” Gov. Wolf said. “This federal unemployment program is helping thousands of Pennsylvania families to pay their bills and put food on the table.”

The federal unemployment benefit ended on July 25. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to continue the benefit. The Senate has not yet approved the extension.

“More than $15 billion in FPUC funds have been put directly into the pockets of over 2 million Pennsylvanians since this program was implemented in mid-April,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “For every week that Congress delays and fails to extend this program, Pennsylvanians lose $1 billion in support. That’s money we can’t afford to lose.”