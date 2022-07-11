HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Wolf announced on Monday, July 11 that two Pennsylvania bridges and a portion of a road have been named in memorial dedications.

House Bill 1312 was signed by the House and Senate on Thursday, July 7 and were signed by Wolf on July 11.

Firstly, the act identifies bridge key 45676, which carries Route 26 over Yellow Creek in Hopewell Township (Bedford County). This bridge is now known as the PFC James E. Williams Memorial Bridge.

Secondly, the act identifies bridge key 55863, which carries Route 26 over Bloody Run in Everett Borough (Bedford County). This bridge is now known as the Colonel Joseph M. Stine Memorial Bridge.

The act also states that a portion of Harvey Run Road between State Route 2018 in New Sewickley Township to State Route 1065 in Freedom Borough (Beaver County) is now to known as the Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer Memorial Road.

The act was presented to Wolf on Friday, July 8.