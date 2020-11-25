Gov. Wolf renews COVID-19 disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed a renewal for the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

The disaster declaration was originally signed on March 6. This is the third time the governor is renewing the declaration, extending it for another 90 days.

The emergency disaster declaration provides increased support to state agencies, including the supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation.

“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” said Governor Wolf. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”

The disaster declaration also allows for PEMA to assign support for long term care facilities.

