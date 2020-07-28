Gov Wolf: Preschool intervention programs receive $3 million for PPE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration announced that they are dedicating $3 million for Preschool Intervention Programs serving children ages 3-5 to purchase PPE and other supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early Intervention services are essential to young children and families in Pennsylvania and this money will go a long way to helping children stay safe and thrive within the education system in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “These services are provided at no cost to families and this administration will continue to ensure that funding is provided for the programs.”

There are 13,700 children enrolled in Early Intervention classrooms in Pennsylvania. The program provides support and services to families with children with developmental delays and disabilities.

Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said that the Early Intervention program provides vital services to the young children. “It promotes collaboration among caregivers, service providers and other important people in the child’s life to enhance the child’s development and support the needs of the family,” Rivera said.