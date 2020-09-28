Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania is COVID-19 prepared with PPE

A worker adds nose protectors to face masks at a new factory in Mexico City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. An initiative by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM) and Mexico City’s government aims to fill the gap of the protective equipment desperately needed by doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic with this new factory to make N95 masks. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is prepared with personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19, with supply large enough to prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall.

“I want all Pennsylvanians to know that the commonwealth is prepared now for battling the ongoing pandemic that is COVID-19 and that preparedness extends to a possible resurgence this fall,” Gov. Wolf said.

The governor said the state is prepared for fall though procurement, sourcing and buying of PPE.

“We have significantly more PPE on hand to assist those who need it than we had prior to COVID-19,” he said. “We continue to push PPE to those who need and request it and will work to ensure we keep our stockpile filled.”

PPE can include the following: protective clothing, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, face masks or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or spreading infection.

To date, Pennsylvania has distributed the following: