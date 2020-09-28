Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania is COVID-19 prepared with PPE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is prepared with personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19, with supply large enough to prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall.
“I want all Pennsylvanians to know that the commonwealth is prepared now for battling the ongoing pandemic that is COVID-19 and that preparedness extends to a possible resurgence this fall,” Gov. Wolf said.
The governor said the state is prepared for fall though procurement, sourcing and buying of PPE.
“We have significantly more PPE on hand to assist those who need it than we had prior to COVID-19,” he said. “We continue to push PPE to those who need and request it and will work to ensure we keep our stockpile filled.”
PPE can include the following: protective clothing, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, face masks or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or spreading infection.
To date, Pennsylvania has distributed the following:
- Nearly 5.4 million N95 masks
- Over 736,000 gowns
- Over 2.75 million procedure masks
- Nearly 7.7 million gloves
- Nearly 1.3 million face shields
- Nearly one million bottles of hand sanitizer
