Gov. Wolf limits bars, restaurants on Thanksgiving eve, lowers crowd limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, have announced new advisories and orders for Thanksgiving eve in bars and restaurants.

Gov. Wolf announced Monday afternoon that bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania are not permitted to serve beer and liquor between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. This announcement comes after continuous days of the state seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Orders were also signed by the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to lower crowd limits as follows:

The announcement from Wolf falls in line with CDC recommendations to limit your family Thanksgiving to just those in your household and not to invite others over to your home, or to travel to anyone’s home.

