HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, along with increasing gathering limits for events.

Starting April 4, indoor capacity for restaurants will be raised to 75%. These restaurants will need to go through a self-certification process to do so. In addition, restaurants may resume bar service and alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food. The curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted as well.

Maximum occupancy limits have been lifted to 25% for indoor events and 50% for outdoor events, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to maintain a distance of 6 ft.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

Social distancing and wearing face masks will still be enforced, according to the Governor’s office.

“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”