Gov. Wolf encourages healthcare coverage enrollment on state-based marketplace

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to utilize the new state-based health insurance marketplace Pennie for affordable coverage options.

“I believe that all Pennsylvanians have the right to accessible, affordable, quality health care,” Gov. Wolf said. “Improving access to health care has been a priority for my administration from day one. With Pennie, Pennsylvania’s own health insurance marketplace, Pennsylvanians now have a one-stop shop for their health care coverage needs.”

Pennie will replace healthcare.gov. It also includes a reinsurance program that will lower premiums over time for families that purchase comprehensive coverage, according to the governor’s office.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021, but for coverage to begin Jan. 1, Pennsylvanians must enroll by Dec. 15. Anyone living legally in Pennsylvania can apply.

