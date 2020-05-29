Gov. Wolf: Blair, Cambria, others will go green next week

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will lift more pandemic restrictions in certain counties in Pennsylvania, while 26 more counties woke up to fewer restrictions.

His office said Friday the counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset counties will join Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties in going green on Friday, June 5, 2020.

This currently leaves only Huntingdon County paused in the yellow phase from our WTAJ Central Pennsylvania region.

Today, Friday, May 29, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania already moved to the green phase including Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson.