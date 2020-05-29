Gov. Wolf: Blair, Cambria, others will go green next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will lift more pandemic restrictions in certain counties in Pennsylvania, while 26 more counties woke up to fewer restrictions.
His office said Friday the counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.
Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset counties will join Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties in going green on Friday, June 5, 2020.
This currently leaves only Huntingdon County paused in the yellow phase from our WTAJ Central Pennsylvania region.
Today, Friday, May 29, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania already moved to the green phase including Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson.