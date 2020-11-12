Gov. Wolf appoints new Labor & Industry secretary

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at the John H. Taggart School library, in Philadelphia. Wolf has signed numerous executive orders while Democrats’ agenda is stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature, including calling for new gun violence prevention programs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has nominated a new secretary for the Department of Labor & Industry after the current secretary, Jerry Oleksiak, plans to retire on Dec. 4.

Following Oleksiak’s retirement, Governor Wolf picked Jennifer Berrier for the position, who currently serves as the department’s Deputy Secretary for Safety and Labor-Management Relations.

Berrier served for 15 years with the Department of Labor and Industry.

“Her broad knowledge of L&I and her record of effective leadership gives me confidence in her ability to oversee an agency that provides critical services to millions of Pennsylvanians and will play a vital role as we rebuild our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

GOVERNOR TOM WOLF

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss