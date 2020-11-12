Gov. Wolf appoints new Labor & Industry secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has nominated a new secretary for the Department of Labor & Industry after the current secretary, Jerry Oleksiak, plans to retire on Dec. 4.
Following Oleksiak’s retirement, Governor Wolf picked Jennifer Berrier for the position, who currently serves as the department’s Deputy Secretary for Safety and Labor-Management Relations.
Berrier served for 15 years with the Department of Labor and Industry.
“Her broad knowledge of L&I and her record of effective leadership gives me confidence in her ability to oversee an agency that provides critical services to millions of Pennsylvanians and will play a vital role as we rebuild our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”GOVERNOR TOM WOLF