Gov. Wolf announces $10 million in funding available for advancement of COVID-19 treatments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Thursday that $10 million in grant funding will be available through the COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatment and Therapies (CV-VTT) program.
This grant will support the rapid advancement of vaccines, treatments, and therapies by qualified biotechnology entities in response to COVID-19.
As we continue to take mitigation efforts seriously, we want to support groups that can move Pennsylvania forward in the development of treatments that can halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect our families, friends, and communities for the long-term.Governor Tom Wolf
The program is available to Pennsylvania-based entities that have both a financial need and a well-defined pathway to the acceleration of a commercialized COVID-19 vaccine, treatment or therapy. This includes:
- Colleges and universities
- For-profit companies
- Academic medical centers
- Non-profit research institutions
- Economic development organizations
The application deadline is July 24. Applicants may apply for grants here.