Gov. Wolf announces $10 million in funding available for advancement of COVID-19 treatments

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Thursday that $10 million in grant funding will be available through the COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatment and Therapies (CV-VTT) program.



This grant will support the rapid advancement of vaccines, treatments, and therapies by qualified biotechnology entities in response to COVID-19.

As we continue to take mitigation efforts seriously, we want to support groups that can move Pennsylvania forward in the development of treatments that can halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect our families, friends, and communities for the long-term. Governor Tom Wolf

The program is available to Pennsylvania-based entities that have both a financial need and a well-defined pathway to the acceleration of a commercialized COVID-19 vaccine, treatment or therapy. This includes:

Colleges and universities

For-profit companies

Academic medical centers

Non-profit research institutions

Economic development organizations

The application deadline is July 24. Applicants may apply for grants here.