Gov. Wolf announces $10 million in funding available for advancement of COVID-19 treatments

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced on Thursday that $10 million in grant funding will be available through the COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatment and Therapies (CV-VTT) program.

This grant will support the rapid advancement of vaccines, treatments, and therapies by qualified biotechnology entities in response to COVID-19.

As we continue to take mitigation efforts seriously, we want to support groups that can move Pennsylvania forward in the development of treatments that can halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect our families, friends, and communities for the long-term.

Governor Tom Wolf

The program is available to Pennsylvania-based entities that have both a financial need and a well-defined pathway to the acceleration of a commercialized COVID-19 vaccine, treatment or therapy. This includes:

  • Colleges and universities
  • For-profit companies
  • Academic medical centers
  • Non-profit research institutions
  • Economic development organizations

The application deadline is July 24. Applicants may apply for grants here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss