Gov. Wolf addresses hate targeting toward Levine

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. As a transgender woman, Levine has been subject to an endless stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a Facebook post made by the Bloomsburg Fair mocked Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Governor Tom Wolf made a statement on Wednesday regarding transphobia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought hate and transphobia into the spotlight through relentless comments and slurs directed at Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a highly skilled, valued, and capable member of my administration and Transgender,” Gov. Wolf said. “The derogatory incident involving the Bloomsburg Fair is the latest of these vile acts, which by extension impact Transgender people across the commonwealth and nation.”

Wolf said that Levine is a distinguished and accomplished public servant and is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, even those who direct hate-fueled attacks at her.

“Hate has no place in Pennsylvania, even in the smallest transphobic joke, action or social media post. I’m calling upon all Pennsylvanians to speak out against hateful comments and acts, including the transphobia directed at Dr. Levine and all Transgender people in our great commonwealth,” Wolf said.

Executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs Rafael Álvarez Febo also spoke in reference to the issue: