Gov. Wolf: $5 million for nonprofits targeted for hate crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced another $5 million in funding that will go towards nonprofits that could be potential targets for hate crimes.

The nonprofit security grant program came in response to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. It aims to enhance security for nonprofits within the commonwealth that are also a target of single-bias hate crimes.

Grants range from $5k-$150k for programs like safety and security training, buying or upgrading existing equipment and technology for safety and security purposes.

“These grants expand the school safety and security grants introduced in 2019,” Gov. Wolf said. “And will continue to help our many nonprofits address security needs and any safety concerns that exist for religious, social and other nonprofit organizations across the commonwealth.”

The application will be open until Feb. 3. The application and other information can be found on the PCCD website.

