Gov. Wolf: $17 million to schools for targeted support services

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating $17 million to help 220 local education agencies improve educational services for 180,000 students across Pennsylvania.

This funding is under the federal Every student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Gov. Wolf said that schools that have been identified under ESSA need extra support and face additional challenges.

“This funding will help these high-need schools as they put systems in place to help students while we work to control the spread of this virus,” he said.

These student groups include race, economically disadvantaged, English language learners and students with disabilities.

The list of grant recipients can be found here.