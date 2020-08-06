Gov. Wolf: $10.5 million to help career and tech educational centers reopen

In a photo provided by Newton County Schools, senior DaQuan Sims, 17, wears a mask during his Agriculture I class at Newton County Career and Technical Center, as instructor Michael Carroll, left, introduces the year’s objectives during class Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Decatur, Miss. Thousands of students across the nation resumed in-person school Monday for the first time since March. Parents are having to balance the children’s need for socialization and instruction that school provides, with the reality that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has hit about 155,000 and cases are rising in numerous places. (Janine Vincent/Newton County Schools via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating $10.5 million to Career and Technical Education Centers (CTC) to help with implementation of public health and safety plans to resume operations.

The CTC equity grants are under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds, which is authorized by the CARES Act. The CARES Act authorizes governors to determine the educational use of the funds.

“CTCs across Pennsylvania are preparing students to enter the commonwealth’s work force, and our communities depend on having these highly-skilled students complete their education and earn their certifications,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will help these institutions resume instruction safely.”

Grants were calculated based on an allocation formula for federal Perkins CTC grants. This takes the population of students ages 5-17 and the rate of poverty within the same age group into account, along with a local education agency’s overall student enrollment in career and technical education programs.

The GEER funds can be used toward the safe reopening of schools due to COVID-19.

The list of grant recipients can be found here. They will receive direct communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.