Gov. Ige confirms first case of coronavirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a news conference, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of COVID-19.
The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Hawaii in late February. As of now, there have been 21 cases of coronavirus from the cruise ship.
Stay with us on air and online as we continue to update this story.
