Goodco responds to Attorney General’s charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — GoodCo Mechanical, Inc, has sent a response to the charges brought upon them by the Attorney General Josh Shapiro. You can read the full statement below.

Statement from Scott Good, founder of Goodco Mechanical

I was disappointed to learn of the charges brought against my company and myself and want to say clearly, and without equivocation, that they are without merit. Throughout my more than 35 years in the contracting business, I’ve committed myself to one overarching principle: Treat your customers and employees with respect, honesty and fairness.

That principle is so important to me that I made it part of my company’s mission statement: “Create a culture where employees enjoy what they do and are empowered to make the customer’s experience so positive that they have no choice but to use us again and again.”

Since I founded Goodco Mechanical in 2008, we have had hundreds of government contracts, serving the needs of area municipalities and school districts as well as Penn State. On these jobs, we are aware of and comply with the prevailing wage set by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

We have never pressured or directed any workers to falsify the hours they work at the higher skilled tradesman rate as opposed to tasks that fall under the lower-paid laborers’ rate. In determining the proper pay rate, or classification, we rely on the state Department of Labor & Industry’s guidelines. Sometimes disputes over work classification arise and, when they do, Pennsylvania law calls for cases to go before an L&I hearing officer as a civil matter.

This is the first time that prosecutors in Pennsylvania have tried to use the criminal justice system to enforce a Prevailing Wage Act dispute. The Attorney General’s unprecedented action in this case is troubling not just for the impact it may have on my business, but for all firms that handle government contracts.

These cases are handled as civil matters for good reason: L&I’s guidelines are not clear-cut. It is not uncommon for cases to be dismissed in the employer’s favor or a settlement reached due to an honest misinterpretation of the guidelines.

Throughout my 25 years working in the State College area, I’ve prided myself on having a reputation for honesty and integrity. As a couple of strong faith, my wife and I believe and trust that God’s will, and the truth, will ultimately be revealed and that Goodco will be fully vindicated.