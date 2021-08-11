Golf courses in full swing with all ages hitting the greens

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With people wanting to get outside, golf has seen an increase in players since the pandemic began and they are sticking around.

Park Hills Golf Manager James McCabe said it used to be mainly an older crowd on the greens, but that is changing.

“Through the pandemic, we have seen a lot of younger kids and I mean kids 10-12 years old, parents getting them wrapped up in golf,” McCabe said.

And a little older…

“We have had a lot of a younger crowd, which is usually 18-25 more than in the past,” Sinking Valley Country Club General Manager Troy Monahan said.

With a good mix of all ages, these golf courses are packed!

“7 days with over 300 rounds of golf in a day, I’ve never seen anything over 288, but 300 is a different number, they just wanna play, I dont understand, I’ve never seen play like this,” McCabe said.

And while the golf pros arent sure why, one new member tells us golf is about spending time with her sons.

“You need to do more things outside, than you can indoors and it’s a great time to kind of have windshield time with friends and family,” Sinking Valley Country Club New Member Joliene McCulloch said.

And some advice from the newbie.

“You got to be patient, the ball doesn’t always go the direction you want it to go, it takes practice, and to just enjoy it no matter what your score is,” McCulloch said.

Just dont expect a hole in one!

“Some people play their whole lives and never have one, others play 2 rounds of golf and have three of them, the goal is to shoot under par, as far under par as you can make it,” McCabe said.

If you are new to the sport, lessons aren’t a bad idea! To learn more about golf lessons offered, reach out to Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona, Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona, or the Blair County Golf Driving Range in Hollidaysburg.

