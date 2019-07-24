GNC closes stores

The vitamin and supplement store GNC has announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations.

No word on if the Logan Valley Mall, Nittany Mall, or Galleria Mall locations are included.

Officials confirmed the move during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

The company’s chief financial officer said they would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half.

GNC has about 4100 locations in the U.S.

Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first 6 months of 2019.