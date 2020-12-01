Glendale School District extends remote learning

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Glendale School District will continue remote learning for the next two weeks until Dec. 14.

The district said this is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the district and the school community. The district will continue to evaluate this plan within the coming weeks.

“Student and staff safety continue to be a concern for the school board and administration and we will work together to provide the best educational models possible for all students,” Superintendent Edward. G. DiSabato said. “Everyone’s continued focus on public safety guidelines is necessary for a full return to full-time, in-person instruction.”

