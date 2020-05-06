Giving Tuesday held early for PA food banks

CENTRAL PA., (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, people all across the state were hungry to give back.

Feeding Pennsylvania’s “Giving Tuesday Now” was held all day on Tuesday. This is a time where people are encouraged to make monetary donations to food banks across the state. Giving Tuesday is usually held in the fall but the organization recognized a need to help people now, because of the coronavirus. The Central PA Food Bank is a part of Feeding PA and they’ve had to put together 35% more boxes of food for people in the month of March.

Corinn Foster from Feeding PA says “it’s really important to give now during Giving Tuesday Now because of the increase in need and the rise of unemployment. And if you can give now, its the time to help someone in need and help us end hunger.”

You can still go to the Feeding Pennsylvania site and help. The link is here. There are nine locations to give donations including the Central PA food bank.