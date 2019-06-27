Girl Troops join Boy Scouts at Summer Camp

(WTAJ/CNN) — Girls are joining boy scouts at their camp in the poconos this summer.

More than 100 “boy scouts of america” members are enjoying a week at trexler scout reservation in monroe county.

Kids are getting a chance to do all sorts of activities, from swimming to camping and knot tying.

Participants are giving the camp good reviews.

“It’s pretty fair. I think it’s pretty good. Everybody’s getting a chance at everything. Us girls get a chance at seeing what the boys have to do with challenges and the boys can still settle down and keep their rank and stuff so it’s pretty fair,” said Jessica Lynch.

You can visit the Boy Scouts of America webpage to find information on a camp near you.